Rhein Gibson rebounds from poor front in fourth round of the Palmetto Championship at Congaree
June 13, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
In his final round at the Palmetto Championship at Congaree, Rhein Gibson hit 10 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great back half recovery from a poor front nine. Gibson finished his round tied for 25th at 5 under; Chesson Hadley and Bo Van Pelt are tied for 1st at 12 under; Harris English and Dustin Johnson are tied for 3rd at 11 under; and Hudson Swafford, David Lipsky, Jhonattan Vegas, and Garrick Higgo are tied for 5th at 10 under.
After a 341 yard drive on the 645-yard par-5 fourth, Rhein Gibson chipped his third shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Rhein Gibson to 1 under for the round.
At the 540-yard par-4 eighth, Gibson got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 9 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Gibson to even-par for the round.
At the 510-yard par-4 ninth, Gibson got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 4 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Gibson to 1 over for the round.
On the par-4 13th, Gibson's 168 yard approach to 8 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Gibson to 2 under for the round.
Gibson got a bogey on the 435-yard par-4 16th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Gibson to 1 under for the round.
