Rafael Campos hit 10 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the Palmetto Championship at Congaree, finishing at 1 over for the tournament. Campos finished his round in 56th at 1 over; Chesson Hadley is in 1st at 14 under; Harris English is in 2nd at 10 under; and Hudson Swafford is in 3rd at 9 under.

On the 595-yard par-5 second, Campos had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting. This moved Campos to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 645-yard par-5 fourth hole, Campos hit an approach shot from 203 yards to 9 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Campos to even for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 520-yard par-4 sixth hole, Campos had a 190 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Campos to 1 under for the round.

After a tee shot at the green on the 195-yard par-3 seventh, Campos missed a birdie attempt from 3-feet taking a par. This left Campos to 1 under for the round.

On the 540-yard par-4 eighth, Campos had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Campos to even-par for the round.

At the 510-yard par-4 ninth, Campos got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 7 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Campos to 1 over for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the native area, Campos hit his next to the right side of the fairway and reached the green on his third shot, rolling a two-putt bogey on the 490-yard par-4 11th. This moved Campos to 2 over for the round.

After hitting his second shot into native area, Campos hit his next shot to the green and got down for birdie on par-5 12th. This moved Campos to 1 over for the round.

After a tee shot onto the 230-yard par-3 green 14th, Campos suffered from a tough three-putt for a bogey putting him at 2 over for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the native area, Campos hit his next shot to the green and got down for birdie on par-4 15th. This moved Campos to 1 over for the round.

On the par-4 16th, Campos's 120 yard approach to 11 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Campos to even for the round.

Campos hit his second shot into the native area, he hit his next shot to the green and got down for bogey on par-4 18th. This moved Campos to 1 over for the round.