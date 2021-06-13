  • Rafael Campos shoots 1-over 72 in round four of the Palmetto Championship at Congaree

  • In the final round of the 2021 Palmetto Championship at Congaree, Rafael Campos hits his 123-yard approach to 11 feet and makes birdie on the par-4 16th hole.
    Highlights

    Rafael Campos hits solid approach and birdies at Palmetto Championship

    In the final round of the 2021 Palmetto Championship at Congaree, Rafael Campos hits his 123-yard approach to 11 feet and makes birdie on the par-4 16th hole.