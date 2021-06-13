  • Peter Uihlein shoots 3-under 68 in round four of the Palmetto Championship at Congaree

  • In the final round of the 2021 Palmetto Championship at Congaree, Peter Uihlein holes out his greenside bunker shot for birdie on the par-5 2nd hole.
    Highlights

    Peter Uihlein's bunker birdie from 28 feet at Palmetto Championship

    In the final round of the 2021 Palmetto Championship at Congaree, Peter Uihlein holes out his greenside bunker shot for birdie on the par-5 2nd hole.