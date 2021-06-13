-
Peter Uihlein shoots 3-under 68 in round four of the Palmetto Championship at Congaree
June 13, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Peter Uihlein's bunker birdie from 28 feet at Palmetto Championship
In the final round of the 2021 Palmetto Championship at Congaree, Peter Uihlein holes out his greenside bunker shot for birdie on the par-5 2nd hole.
Peter Uihlein hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the Palmetto Championship at Congaree, finishing at 2 under for the tournament. Uihlein finished his round tied for 45th at 2 under; Chesson Hadley is in 1st at 14 under; Harris English is in 2nd at 10 under; and Garrick Higgo and Ryan Armour are tied for 3rd at 8 under.
At the par-5 second, Uihlein chipped in his fourth shot from 21 yards off the green, scoring a birdie for the hole. This moved Uihlein to 1 under for the round.
On the 360-yard par-4 third hole, Uihlein reached the green in 2 and sunk a 3-foot putt for birdie. This moved Uihlein to 2 under for the round.
At the 205-yard par-3 10th, Uihlein hit a tee shot 182 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 9-foot putt for birdie. This moved Uihlein to 3 under for the round.
On the 360-yard par-4 15th Uihlein hit his tee shot 330 yards to the green. He ended up two putting for a birdie. This moved Uihlein to 4 under for the round.
On the 445-yard par-4 18th, Uihlein had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Uihlein to 3 under for the round.
