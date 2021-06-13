-
Patrick Rodgers shoots 2-over 73 in round four of the Palmetto Championship at Congaree
June 13, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Patrick Rodgers hits his tee shot to 8 feet and birdies at Palmetto Championship
In the final round of the 2021 Palmetto Championship at Congaree, Patrick Rodgers hits his tee shot to 8 feet, setting up a birdie on the par-3 10th hole.
In his final round at the Palmetto Championship at Congaree, Patrick Rodgers hit 8 of 14 fairways and 10 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 under for the tournament. Rodgers finished his round tied for 50th at 1 under; Chesson Hadley is in 1st at 13 under; Harris English is in 2nd at 12 under; and Hudson Swafford and Bo Van Pelt are tied for 3rd at 11 under.
After a 321 yard drive on the 595-yard par-5 second, Rodgers chipped his third shot to 2 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Rodgers to 1 over for the round.
After hitting his tee shot into the native area, Rodgers hit his next to the left side of the fairway and reached the green on his third shot, rolling a two-putt bogey on the 360-yard par-4 third. This moved Rodgers to 2 over for the round.
Rodgers hit his drive 358 yards getting on the green in 2, and rolled a birdie on the 645-yard par-5 fourth. This moved Rodgers to 1 over for the round.
Rodgers hit his tee shot into the native area, he hit his next shot to the green and got down for bogey on par-4 sixth. This moved Rodgers to 2 over for the round.
After hitting his second shot into the native area, Rodgers hit his next shot to the green and got down for bogey on par-4 eighth. This moved Rodgers to 3 over for the round.
At the 205-yard par-3 10th, Rodgers hit a tee shot 182 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 8-foot putt for birdie. This moved Rodgers to 2 over for the round.
