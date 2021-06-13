  • Patrick Rodgers shoots 2-over 73 in round four of the Palmetto Championship at Congaree

  • In the final round of the 2021 Palmetto Championship at Congaree, Patrick Rodgers hits his tee shot to 8 feet, setting up a birdie on the par-3 10th hole.
    Highlights

    Patrick Rodgers hits his tee shot to 8 feet and birdies at Palmetto Championship

    In the final round of the 2021 Palmetto Championship at Congaree, Patrick Rodgers hits his tee shot to 8 feet, setting up a birdie on the par-3 10th hole.