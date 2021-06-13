-
Pat Perez shoots 2-under 69 in round four of the Palmetto Championship at Congaree
June 13, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Pat Perez drains a 25-foot birdie putt at Palmetto Championship
In the third round of the 2021 Palmetto Championship at Congaree, Pat Perez makes a 25-foot birdie putt on the par-3 5th hole.
In his final round at the Palmetto Championship at Congaree, Pat Perez hit 14 of 14 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 8 under for the tournament. Perez finished his day tied for 10th at 8 under; Garrick Higgo is in 1st at 11 under; Chesson Hadley, Tyrrell Hatton, Hudson Swafford, Jhonattan Vegas, Doc Redman, and Bo Van Pelt are tied for 2nd at 10 under; and Ryan Armour and David Lipsky are tied for 8th at 9 under.
On the 205-yard par-3 10th, Perez's tee shot went 173 yards to the right side of the fairway and his chip went 13 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.
On the par-4 16th, Perez's 119 yard approach to 3 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Perez to 2 under for the round.
