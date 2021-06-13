-
Nick Taylor putts well but delivers a 1-over 72 final round in the Palmetto Championship at Congaree
June 13, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Nick Taylor clips nice bunker shot to set up birdie at Palmetto Championship
In the third round of the 2021 Palmetto Championship at Congaree, Nick Taylor makes birdie on the par-4 15th hole.
Nick Taylor hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the Palmetto Championship at Congaree, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Taylor finished his round tied for 47th at 2 under; Chesson Hadley is in 1st at 13 under; Harris English is in 2nd at 12 under; and Hudson Swafford and Bo Van Pelt are tied for 3rd at 11 under.
After hitting his second shot into the native area, Nick Taylor hit his next shot to the green and got down for bogey on par-4 first. This moved Nick Taylor to 1 over for the round.
At the 170-yard par-3 fifth, Taylor hit a tee shot 150 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 6-foot putt for birdie. This moved Taylor to even for the round.
On the 195-yard par-3 seventh, Taylor's his approach went 47 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.
On the 510-yard par-4 ninth, Taylor had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Taylor to 2 over for the round.
At the 435-yard par-4 16th, after his drive went to the native area Taylor stuck his next shot close and carded a birdie. This moved Taylor to 1 over for the round.
