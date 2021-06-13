Michael Gellerman hit 9 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the Palmetto Championship at Congaree, finishing at 5 over for the tournament. Gellerman finished his round tied for 64th at 5 over; Chesson Hadley is in 1st at 14 under; Harris English is in 2nd at 10 under; and Garrick Higgo and Ryan Armour are tied for 3rd at 8 under.

On his second stroke on the 435-yard par-4 first, Gellerman went into the native area and proceeded to hit his next shot to the native area leading to his double bogey. He hit his fourth onto the green and had a two-putt to finish the hole. This moved Gellerman to 2 over for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 360-yard par-4 third hole, Gellerman had a 91 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Gellerman to 1 over for the round.

On the par-4 sixth, Gellerman's 190 yard approach to 5 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Gellerman to even for the round.

On the 195-yard par-3 seventh, Gellerman's tee shot went 209 yards to the left side of the fairway, his second shot went 7 yards to the left side of the fairway, and his chip went 13 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

On his tee stroke on the 490-yard par-4 11th, Gellerman went into the native area and proceeded to hit his next shot to the left rough leading to his bogey. He hit his third onto the green and had a two-putt to finish the hole. This moved Gellerman to 2 over for the round.

After a 290 yard drive on the 580-yard par-5 12th, Gellerman chipped his third shot to 2 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Gellerman to 1 over for the round.

After hitting his second shot into the native area, Gellerman hit his next shot to the green and got down for double bogey on par-4 13th. This moved Gellerman to 3 over for the round.

On the 435-yard par-4 16th, Gellerman had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Gellerman to 4 over for the round.