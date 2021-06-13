In his final round at the Palmetto Championship at Congaree, Matthew NeSmith hit 13 of 14 fairways and 16 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. NeSmith finished his round tied for 33rd at 3 under; Chesson Hadley is in 1st at 14 under; Harris English is in 2nd at 10 under; and Garrick Higgo is in 3rd at 8 under.

Matthew NeSmith hit his second shot into the native area, he hit his next shot to the green and got down for bogey on par-4 first. This moved Matthew NeSmith to 1 over for the round.

On the par-4 third, NeSmith's 79 yard approach to 6 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved NeSmith to even-par for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 645-yard par-5 fourth hole, NeSmith hit an approach shot from 217 yards to 7 feet, setting himself up for the eagle on the hole. This moved NeSmith to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 520-yard par-4 sixth hole, NeSmith had a 201 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved NeSmith to 3 under for the round.

At the 195-yard par-3 seventh, NeSmith hit a tee shot 187 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 27-foot putt for birdie. This moved NeSmith to 4 under for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the native area, NeSmith hit his next shot to the green and got down for bogey on par-4 ninth. This moved NeSmith to 3 under for the round.

At the 205-yard par-3 10th, NeSmith hit a tee shot 183 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 5-foot putt for birdie. This moved NeSmith to 4 under for the round.

After hitting his second shot into native area, NeSmith hit his next shot to the green and got down for birdie on par-5 12th. This moved NeSmith to 5 under for the round.

On the par-4 18th, NeSmith's 161 yard approach to 12 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved NeSmith to 6 under for the round.