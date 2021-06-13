-
Matt Fitzpatrick posts bogey-free 5-under 66 l in the final round of the Palmetto Championship at Congaree
June 13, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Matt Fitzpatrick's up-and-down birdie from bunker at Palmetto Championship
In the final round of the 2021 Palmetto Championship at Congaree, Matt Fitzpatrick makes birdie on the par-5 12th hole.
Matt Fitzpatrick hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the Palmetto Championship at Congaree, and finished the round bogey free. Fitzpatrick finished his round tied for 9th at 8 under; Chesson Hadley is in 1st at 13 under; Harris English is in 2nd at 12 under; and Hudson Swafford and Bo Van Pelt are tied for 3rd at 11 under.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 435-yard par-4 first hole, Matt Fitzpatrick had a 94 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Matt Fitzpatrick to 1 under for the round.
Fitzpatrick hit his drive 363 yards getting on the green in 2, and rolled a birdie on the 645-yard par-5 fourth. This moved Fitzpatrick to 2 under for the round.
At the 170-yard par-3 fifth, Fitzpatrick hit a tee shot 156 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 22-foot putt for birdie. This moved Fitzpatrick to 3 under for the round.
At the 540-yard par-4 eighth, Fitzpatrick reached the green in 2 and rolled a 38-foot putt for birdie. This put Fitzpatrick at 4 under for the round.
After hitting his second shot into native area, Fitzpatrick hit his next shot to the green and got down for birdie on par-5 12th. This moved Fitzpatrick to 5 under for the round.
