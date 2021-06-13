  • Mark Hubbard shoots 1-under 70 in round four of the Palmetto Championship at Congaree

  • In the final round of the 2021 Palmetto Championship at Congaree , Mark Hubbard's 91-foot pitch sets up a 14-foot birdie putt on the par-5 2nd hole.
    Highlights

    Mark Hubbard's pitch sets up birdie at Palmetto Championship

    In the final round of the 2021 Palmetto Championship at Congaree , Mark Hubbard's 91-foot pitch sets up a 14-foot birdie putt on the par-5 2nd hole.