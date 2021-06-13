-
Mark Hubbard shoots 1-under 70 in round four of the Palmetto Championship at Congaree
June 13, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Mark Hubbard's pitch sets up birdie at Palmetto Championship
In the final round of the 2021 Palmetto Championship at Congaree , Mark Hubbard's 91-foot pitch sets up a 14-foot birdie putt on the par-5 2nd hole.
In his final round at the Palmetto Championship at Congaree, Mark Hubbard hit 14 of 14 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 2 over for the tournament. Hubbard finished his round tied for 57th at 2 over; Chesson Hadley is in 1st at 14 under; Harris English is in 2nd at 10 under; and Garrick Higgo is in 3rd at 8 under.
On the 595-yard par-5 second hole, Hubbard reached the green in 3 and sunk a 14-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hubbard to 1 under for the round.
After a tee shot into the native area on the 230-yard par-3 14th, Hubbard scored a bogey, leaving him at even-par for the round.
On the 435-yard par-4 16th hole, Hubbard reached the green in 2 and sunk a 21-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hubbard to 1 under for the round.
