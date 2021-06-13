Luke Donald hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the Palmetto Championship at Congaree, finishing at 4 under for the tournament. Donald finished his day tied for 31st at 4 under; Garrick Higgo is in 1st at 11 under; Chesson Hadley, Tyrrell Hatton, Hudson Swafford, Jhonattan Vegas, Doc Redman, and Bo Van Pelt are tied for 2nd at 10 under; and Ryan Armour and David Lipsky are tied for 8th at 9 under.

On the 435-yard par-4 first, Donald had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Donald to 1 over for the round.

After hitting his third shot into the native area, Donald hit his next shot to the green and two putted for a bogey on par-5 second. This moved Donald to 2 over for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the native area, Donald hit his next to the right side of the fairway. He hit his fifth shot to the green and had a one-putt for a bogey on the par-5 fourth. This moved Donald to 3 over for the round.

At the 170-yard par-3 fifth, Donald hit a tee shot 156 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 29-foot putt for birdie. This moved Donald to 2 over for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 540-yard par-4 eighth hole, Donald had a 152 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Donald to 1 over for the round.

After hitting his second shot into the native area, Donald hit his next shot to the green and got down for bogey on par-4 ninth. This moved Donald to 2 over for the round.

On his tee stroke on the 465-yard par-4 13th, Donald went into the native area and proceeded to hit his next shot to the native area leading to his bogey. He hit his third onto the green and had a two-putt to finish the hole. This moved Donald to 3 over for the round.

On the par-4 16th, Donald's 140 yard approach to 10 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Donald to 2 over for the round.