Kevin Chappell shoots 2-over 73 in round four of the Palmetto Championship at Congaree
June 13, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Kevin Chappell hits wedge to 5 feet and birdies at Palmetto Championship
In the third round of the 2021 Palmetto Championship at Congaree, Kevin Chappell hits a 135-yard approach to 5 feet, setting up a birdie on the par-4 17th hole.
Kevin Chappell hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the Palmetto Championship at Congaree, finishing at 2 under for the tournament. Chappell finished his round tied for 44th at 2 under; Chesson Hadley and Harris English are tied for 1st at 12 under; Hudson Swafford is in 3rd at 11 under; and Dustin Johnson, David Lipsky, Jhonattan Vegas, and Bo Van Pelt are tied for 4th at 10 under.
After a 316 yard drive on the 595-yard par-5 second, Chappell chipped his third shot to 2 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Chappell to 1 under for the round.
On the 645-yard par-5 fourth, Chappell had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Chappell to 2 under for the round.
After a tee shot at the 170-yard par-3 fifth green, Chappell suffered from a tough three-putt after missing a putt from 7-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Chappell at 1 under for the round.
After hitting his second shot into the native area, Chappell hit his next shot to the green and got down for bogey on par-4 ninth. This moved Chappell to even for the round.
After hitting his second shot into native area, Chappell hit his next shot to the green and got down for birdie on par-5 12th. This moved Chappell to 1 under for the round.
At the 435-yard par-4 16th, Chappell got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 4 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Chappell to 2 over for the round.
