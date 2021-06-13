-
Josh Teater shoots 2-over 73 in round four of the Palmetto Championship at Congaree
June 13, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Josh Teater hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the Palmetto Championship at Congaree, finishing at 4 over for the tournament. Teater finished his round in 63rd at 4 over Chesson Hadley is in 1st at 14 under, Harris English is in 2nd at 10 under, and Garrick Higgo is in 3rd at 8 under.
After a tee shot at the green on the 170-yard par-3 fifth, Teater missed a birdie attempt from 33-feet taking a par. This left Teater to even for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 520-yard par-4 sixth hole, Teater had a 221 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Teater to 1 under for the round.
On the 540-yard par-4 eighth, Teater had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Teater to even-par for the round.
After hitting his second shot into native area, Teater hit his next shot to the green and got down for birdie on par-5 12th. This moved Teater to 1 over for the round.
After hitting his second shot into the native area, Teater hit his next shot to the green and got down for bogey on par-4 13th. This moved Teater to 2 over for the round.
On the 230-yard par-3 14th, Teater's tee shot went 205 yards to the right side of the fairway and his chip went 21 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 3 over for the round.
After a 309 yard drive on the 360-yard par-4 15th, Teater chipped his second shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Teater to 2 over for the round.
On the par-4 16th, Teater's 124 yard approach to 5 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Teater to 1 over for the round.
Teater got a bogey on the 475-yard par-4 17th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Teater to 2 over for the round.
