Joseph Bramlett putts well in round four of the Palmetto Championship at Congaree
June 13, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Joseph Bramlett's wedge to 9 feet and birdie at Palmetto Championship
In the third round of the 2021 Palmetto Championship at Congaree, Joseph Bramlett makes birdie on the par-4 1st hole.
In his final round at the Palmetto Championship at Congaree, Joseph Bramlett hit 10 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Bramlett finished his round tied for 24th at 5 under; Chesson Hadley and Harris English are tied for 1st at 13 under; Bo Van Pelt is in 3rd at 11 under; and David Lipsky and Hudson Swafford are tied for 4th at 10 under.
After a 322 yard drive on the 645-yard par-5 fourth, Joseph Bramlett chipped his third shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Joseph Bramlett to 1 under for the round.
On the par-4 eighth, Bramlett's 134 yard approach to 14 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Bramlett to 2 under for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 435-yard par-4 16th hole, Bramlett had a 121 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Bramlett to 3 under for the round.
