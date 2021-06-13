-
June 13, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Jonathan Byrd makes birdie on No. 1 at Palmetto Championship
In the final round of the 2021 Palmetto Championship at Congaree, Jonathan Byrd hits his 123-yard approach to 15 feet and makes birdie on the par-4 1st hole.
In his final round at the Palmetto Championship at Congaree, Jonathan Byrd hit 10 of 14 fairways and 10 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Byrd finished his round tied for 58th at 2 over; Chesson Hadley is in 1st at 14 under; Harris English is in 2nd at 10 under; and Garrick Higgo is in 3rd at 8 under.
On the par-4 first, Jonathan Byrd's 118 yard approach to 15 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Jonathan Byrd to 1 under for the round.
On the 645-yard par-5 fourth, Byrd had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Byrd to 2 under for the round.
After hitting his tee shot into the native area, Byrd hit his next to the left side of the fairway and reached the green on his fourth shot, rolling a one-putt bogey on the 510-yard par-4 ninth. This moved Byrd to 1 under for the round.
After hitting his third shot into the native area, Byrd hit his next shot to the green and two putted for a bogey on par-5 12th. This moved Byrd to even-par for the round.
After a 320 yard drive on the 360-yard par-4 15th, Byrd chipped his second shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Byrd to 1 under for the round.
