  • Jhonattan Vegas shoots 4-under 67 in round four of the Palmetto Championship at Congaree

  • In the final round of the 2021 Palmetto Championship at Congaree, Jhonattan Vegas makes a 20-foot birdie putt on the par-4 15th hole.
    Highlights

    Jhonattan Vegas makes 20-footer for birdie at Palmetto Championship

    In the final round of the 2021 Palmetto Championship at Congaree, Jhonattan Vegas makes a 20-foot birdie putt on the par-4 15th hole.