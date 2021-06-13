-
Jhonattan Vegas shoots 4-under 67 in round four of the Palmetto Championship at Congaree
June 13, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Jhonattan Vegas makes 20-footer for birdie at Palmetto Championship
In the final round of the 2021 Palmetto Championship at Congaree, Jhonattan Vegas makes a 20-foot birdie putt on the par-4 15th hole.
In his final round at the Palmetto Championship at Congaree, Jhonattan Vegas hit 10 of 14 fairways and 15 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 10 under for the tournament. Vegas finished his day tied for 2nd at 10 under with Chesson Hadley, Tyrrell Hatton, Hudson Swafford, Doc Redman, and Bo Van Pelt; Garrick Higgo is in 1st at 11 under; and Ryan Armour and David Lipsky are tied for 8th at 9 under.
On the 595-yard par-5 second, Vegas had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Vegas to 1 under for the round.
Vegas hit his drive 368 yards getting on the green in 2, and rolled a birdie on the 645-yard par-5 fourth. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Vegas to 4 under for the round.
Vegas got a bogey on the 520-yard par-4 sixth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Vegas to 3 under for the round.
Vegas hit his tee shot into the native area, he hit his next shot to the green and got down for birdie on par-4 15th. This moved Vegas to 5 under for the round.
After hitting his tee shot into the native area, Vegas hit his next shot to the green and got down for bogey on par-4 16th. This moved Vegas to 4 under for the round.
