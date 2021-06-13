-
J.B. Holmes putts well in round four of the Palmetto Championship at Congaree
June 13, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
J.B. Holmes hits low approach from waste bunker and birdies at Palmetto Championship
In the final round of the 2021 Palmetto Championship at Congaree , J.B. Holmes finds the green from 108 yards in a waste bunker and makes a 14-foot birdie putt on the par-4 1st hole.
In his final round at the Palmetto Championship at Congaree, J.B. Holmes hit 7 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Holmes finished his round tied for 49th at 1 under; Chesson Hadley is in 1st at 14 under; Harris English is in 2nd at 10 under; and Garrick Higgo and Ryan Armour are tied for 3rd at 8 under.
On the par-4 first, J.B. Holmes's 108 yard approach to 14 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved J.B. Holmes to 1 under for the round.
Holmes hit his tee shot into the native area, he hit his next shot to the green and got down for birdie on par-4 third. This moved Holmes to 2 under for the round.
After hitting his second shot into native area, Holmes hit his next shot to the green and got down for birdie on par-5 fourth. This moved Holmes to 3 under for the round.
After hitting his second shot into the native area, Holmes hit his next shot to the green and got down for bogey on par-4 ninth. This moved Holmes to 2 under for the round.
After hitting his second shot into native area, Holmes hit his next shot to the green and got down for birdie on par-5 12th. This moved Holmes to 3 under for the round.
At the 230-yard par-3 14th, Holmes hit an errant tee shot causing a drop, which left Holmes with a bogey. This put Holmes at 2 under for the day.
On the 360-yard par-4 15th Holmes hit his tee shot 330 yards to the green. He ended up two putting for a birdie. This moved Holmes to 3 under for the round.
