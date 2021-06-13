-
-
Ian Poulter shoots 1-under 70 in round four of the Palmetto Championship at Congaree
-
June 13, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
- June 13, 2021
-
Highlights
Ian Poulter holes 17-footer for birdie at Palmetto Championship
In the third round of the 2021 Palmetto Championship at Congaree, Ian Poulter makes a 17-foot birdie putt on the par-4 18th hole.
In his final round at the Palmetto Championship at Congaree, Ian Poulter hit 14 of 14 fairways and 15 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 5 under for the tournament. Poulter finished his round tied for 25th at 5 under; Chesson Hadley and Harris English are tied for 1st at 12 under; Hudson Swafford is in 3rd at 11 under; and Dustin Johnson, David Lipsky, Jhonattan Vegas, and Bo Van Pelt are tied for 4th at 10 under.
After hitting his second shot into the native area, Poulter hit his next shot to the green and two putted for a bogey on par-5 second. This moved Poulter to 1 over for the round.
After a 284 yard drive on the 360-yard par-4 third, Poulter chipped his second shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Poulter to even-par for the round.
After a 309 yard drive on the 580-yard par-5 12th, Poulter chipped his third shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Poulter to 1 under for the round.
At the 230-yard par-3 14th, Poulter hit a tee shot 229 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 6-foot putt for birdie. This moved Poulter to 2 under for the round.
Poulter got a bogey on the 445-yard par-4 18th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Poulter to 1 under for the round.
-
-