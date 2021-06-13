-
Hudson Swafford shoots 5-under 66 in round four of the Palmetto Championship at Congaree
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Hudson Swafford's tight pitch sets up birdie at Palmetto Championship
In the final round of the 2021 Palmetto Championship at Congaree, Hudson Swafford pitches to 5 feet, setting up his birdie on the par-4 15th hole.
In his final round at the Palmetto Championship at Congaree, Hudson Swafford hit 13 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 10 under for the tournament. Swafford finished his round tied for 6th at 10 under with Doc Redman and Garrick Higgo; Chesson Hadley is in 1st at 13 under; and Harris English, Dustin Johnson, Jhonattan Vegas, and Bo Van Pelt are tied for 2nd at 11 under.
On the par-4 first, Swafford's 147 yard approach to 2 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Swafford to 1 under for the round.
After hitting his second shot into native area, Swafford hit his next shot to the green and got down for birdie on par-5 second. This moved Swafford to 2 under for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 645-yard par-5 fourth hole, Swafford hit an approach shot from 211 yards to 2 feet, setting himself up for the eagle on the hole. This moved Swafford to 4 under for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 510-yard par-4 ninth hole, Swafford had a 169 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Swafford to 5 under for the round.
After hitting his second shot into native area, Swafford hit his next shot to the green and got down for birdie on par-5 12th. This moved Swafford to 6 under for the round.
On the par-4 13th, Swafford's 94 yard approach to 10 feet set himself up for the bogey on the hole. This moved Swafford to 5 under for the round.
After a 309 yard drive on the 360-yard par-4 15th, Swafford chipped his second shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Swafford to 6 under for the round.
Swafford hit his second shot into the native area, he hit his next shot to the green and got down for bogey on par-4 17th. This moved Swafford to 5 under for the round.
