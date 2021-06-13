-
Henrik Norlander shoots 3-under 68 in round four of the Palmetto Championship at Congaree
June 13, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
In his final round at the Palmetto Championship at Congaree, Henrik Norlander hit 12 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 5 under for the tournament. Norlander finished his round tied for 26th at 5 under; Chesson Hadley is in 1st at 14 under; Harris English and Jhonattan Vegas are tied for 2nd at 10 under; and Seamus Power, Hudson Swafford, Ryan Armour, and Tyrrell Hatton are tied for 4th at 9 under.
After a 286 yard drive on the 510-yard par-4 ninth, Norlander chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Norlander to even-par for the round.
After hitting his second shot into native area, Norlander hit his next shot to the green and got down for birdie on par-5 12th. This moved Norlander to 2 under for the round.
At the 465-yard par-4 13th, Norlander got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 5 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Norlander to 1 under for the round.
Norlander hit his tee shot into the native area, he hit his next shot to the green and got down for birdie on par-4 15th. This moved Norlander to 2 under for the round.
After hitting his tee shot into the native area, Norlander hit his next shot to the green and got down for birdie on par-4 17th. This moved Norlander to 3 under for the round.
