In his final round at the Palmetto Championship at Congaree, Harris English hit 11 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 7 under for the tournament. English finished his day tied for 14th at 7 under; Garrick Higgo is in 1st at 11 under; Chesson Hadley, Tyrrell Hatton, Hudson Swafford, Jhonattan Vegas, Doc Redman, and Bo Van Pelt are tied for 2nd at 10 under; and Ryan Armour and David Lipsky are tied for 8th at 9 under.

After a 316 yard drive on the 595-yard par-5 second, English chipped his third shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved English to 1 under for the round.

After hitting his second shot into native area, English hit his next shot to the green and got down for birdie on par-5 fourth. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved English to 3 under for the round.

English hit his second shot into the native area, he hit his next shot to the green and got down for bogey on par-4 sixth. This moved English to 2 under for the round.

English got a bogey on the 490-yard par-4 11th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving English to 1 under for the round.

After a 279 yard drive on the 465-yard par-4 13th, English chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved English to even-par for the round.

On the 230-yard par-3 14th, English's tee shot went 214 yards to the right side of the fairway and his chip went 16 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

On the 475-yard par-4 17th, English had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving English to 1 over for the round.

On his tee stroke on the 445-yard par-4 18th, English went into the native area and proceeded to hit his next shot to the native area leading to his double bogey. He hit his fifth onto the green and had a one-putt to finish the hole. This moved English to 3 over for the round.