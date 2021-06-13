-
Bogey-free 4-under 67 by Hank Lebioda in the final round at the Palmetto Championship at Congaree
June 13, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
In his final round at the Palmetto Championship at Congaree, Hank Lebioda hit 14 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Lebioda finished his round tied for 33rd at 4 under; Chesson Hadley is in 1st at 14 under; Harris English is in 2nd at 10 under; and Hudson Swafford is in 3rd at 9 under.
On the par-4 third, Hank Lebioda's 77 yard approach to 9 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Hank Lebioda to 1 under for the round.
At the 205-yard par-3 10th, Lebioda hit a tee shot 180 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 19-foot putt for birdie. This moved Lebioda to 2 under for the round.
After hitting his second shot into native area, Lebioda hit his next shot to the green and got down for birdie on par-5 12th. This moved Lebioda to 3 under for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 435-yard par-4 16th hole, Lebioda had a 121 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Lebioda to 4 under for the round.
