Garrick Higgo putts well in round four of the Palmetto Championship at Congaree
June 13, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Garrick Higgo's 23-foot birdie putt at Palmetto Championship
In the final round of the 2021 Palmetto Championship at Congaree, Garrick Higgo makes a 23-foot birdie putt on the par-3 14th hole.
Garrick Higgo hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the Palmetto Championship at Congaree, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Higgo finished his day in 1st at 11 under; Chesson Hadley, Tyrrell Hatton, Hudson Swafford, Jhonattan Vegas, Doc Redman, and Bo Van Pelt are tied for 2nd at 10 under; and Ryan Armour and David Lipsky are tied for 8th at 9 under.
On the 360-yard par-4 third hole, Garrick Higgo reached the green in 2 and sunk a 19-inch putt for birdie. This moved Garrick Higgo to 1 under for the round.
After a 355 yard drive on the 645-yard par-5 fourth, Higgo chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Higgo to 2 under for the round.
After hitting his second shot into the native area, Higgo hit his next shot to the green and got down for bogey on par-4 sixth. This moved Higgo to 1 under for the round.
Higgo hit his second shot into the native area, he hit his next shot to the green and got down for bogey on par-4 ninth. This moved Higgo to even for the round.
After a drive to left side of the fairway on the par-5 12th, Higgo hit his 183 yard approach to 9 feet, setting himself up for a eagle. This moved Higgo to 2 under for the round.
At the 230-yard par-3 14th, Higgo hit a tee shot 236 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 23-foot putt for birdie. This moved Higgo to 3 under for the round.
