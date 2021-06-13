-
Erik van Rooyen shoots 3-under 68 in round four of the Palmetto Championship at Congaree
June 13, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Erik van Rooyen's 27-footer for birdie at Palmetto Championship
In the third round of the 2021 Palmetto Championship at Congaree, Erik van Rooyen makes a 27-foot birdie putt on the par-4 17th hole.
In his final round at the Palmetto Championship at Congaree, Erik van Rooyen hit 12 of 14 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 8 under for the tournament. Van Rooyen finished his round tied for 12th at 8 under; Chesson Hadley and Bo Van Pelt are tied for 1st at 12 under; Harris English and Dustin Johnson are tied for 3rd at 11 under; and Hudson Swafford, David Lipsky, Jhonattan Vegas, and Garrick Higgo are tied for 5th at 10 under.
Van Rooyen hit his drive 365 yards getting on the green in 2, and rolled a birdie on the 645-yard par-5 fourth. This moved van Rooyen to 1 under for the round.
At the 170-yard par-3 fifth, van Rooyen hit a tee shot 152 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 14-foot putt for birdie. This moved van Rooyen to 2 under for the round.
On the 510-yard par-4 ninth hole, van Rooyen reached the green in 2 and sunk a 15-foot putt for birdie. This moved van Rooyen to 3 under for the round.
At the 465-yard par-4 13th, van Rooyen got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 5 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved van Rooyen to 2 under for the round.
On the 445-yard par-4 18th hole, van Rooyen reached the green in 2 and sunk a 24-foot putt for birdie. This moved van Rooyen to 3 under for the round.
