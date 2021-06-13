-
Dustin Johnson shoots 1-under 70 in round four of the Palmetto Championship at Congaree
June 13, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Dustin Johnson's wedge to 5 feet and birdie at Palmetto Championship
In the final round of the 2021 Palmetto Championship at Congaree, Dustin Johnson hits his 137-yard wedge to 5 feet, setting up a birdie on the par-4 13th hole.
Dustin Johnson hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the Palmetto Championship at Congaree, finishing at 8 under for the tournament. Johnson finished his day tied for 10th at 8 under; Garrick Higgo is in 1st at 11 under; Chesson Hadley, Tyrrell Hatton, Hudson Swafford, Jhonattan Vegas, Doc Redman, and Bo Van Pelt are tied for 2nd at 10 under; and Ryan Armour and David Lipsky are tied for 8th at 9 under.
After hitting his tee shot into the native area, Johnson hit his next to the left side of the fairway and reached the green on his third shot, rolling a two-putt bogey on the 435-yard par-4 first. This moved Johnson to 1 over for the round.
After hitting his tee shot into the native area, Johnson hit his next to the right side of the fairway reaching the green on his third shot and saving birdie on the par-5 second. This moved Johnson to even for the round.
After hitting his second shot into native area, Johnson hit his next shot to the green and got down for birdie on par-5 fourth. This moved Johnson to 1 under for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 510-yard par-4 ninth hole, Johnson chipped in his fourth from 5 yards, carding a par for the hole. This kept Johnson at 1 under for the round.
Johnson hit his drive 361 yards getting on the green in 2, and rolled a birdie on the 580-yard par-5 12th. This moved Johnson to 3 under for the round.
After a drive to the native area on the 465-yard par-4 13th hole, Johnson had a 135 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Johnson to 4 under for the round.
