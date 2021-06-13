-
Doc Redman shoots 4-under 67 in round four of the Palmetto Championship at Congaree
June 13, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Doc Redman makes 16-footer for birdie at Palmetto Championship
In the final round of the 2021 Palmetto Championship at Congaree, Doc Redman makes a 16-foot birdie putt on the par-4 16th hole.
Doc Redman hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the Palmetto Championship at Congaree, finishing at 10 under for the tournament. Redman finished his day tied for 2nd at 10 under with Chesson Hadley, Tyrrell Hatton, Hudson Swafford, Jhonattan Vegas, and Bo Van Pelt; Garrick Higgo is in 1st at 11 under; and Ryan Armour and David Lipsky are tied for 8th at 9 under.
After a drive to the left rough on the 435-yard par-4 first hole, Redman chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Redman to 1 under for the round.
After hitting his second shot into native area, Redman hit his next shot to the green and got down for birdie on par-5 second. This moved Redman to 2 under for the round.
On the 540-yard par-4 eighth, Redman had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Redman to 1 under for the round.
After a tee shot at the green on the 205-yard par-3 10th, Redman missed a birdie attempt from 8-feet taking a par. This left Redman to 1 under for the round.
After hitting his second shot into native area, Redman hit his next shot to the green and got down for birdie on par-5 12th. This moved Redman to 2 under for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 360-yard par-4 15th hole, Redman had a 119 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Redman to 3 under for the round.
On the 435-yard par-4 16th hole, Redman reached the green in 2 and sunk a 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Redman to 4 under for the round.
