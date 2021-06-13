  • Davis Thompson shoots 1-under 70 in round four of the Palmetto Championship at Congaree

  • In the third round of the 2021 Palmetto Championship at Congaree, Davis Thompson makes birdie on the par-4 15th hole.
    Highlights

    Davis Thompson chips close and birdies at Palmetto Championship

    In the third round of the 2021 Palmetto Championship at Congaree, Davis Thompson makes birdie on the par-4 15th hole.