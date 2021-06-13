-
Davis Thompson shoots 1-under 70 in round four of the Palmetto Championship at Congaree
June 13, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Davis Thompson chips close and birdies at Palmetto Championship
In the third round of the 2021 Palmetto Championship at Congaree, Davis Thompson makes birdie on the par-4 15th hole.
In his final round at the Palmetto Championship at Congaree, Davis Thompson hit 12 of 14 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 3 under for the tournament. Thompson finished his round tied for 38th at 3 under Chesson Hadley is in 1st at 13 under, Harris English is in 2nd at 11 under, and Jhonattan Vegas is in 3rd at 10 under.
After hitting his tee shot into the native area, Thompson hit his next to the left side of the fairway and reached the green on his third shot, rolling a two-putt bogey on the 360-yard par-4 third. This moved Thompson to 1 over for the round.
On the 645-yard par-5 fourth, Thompson had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Thompson to even-par for the round.
On the par-4 sixth, Thompson's 173 yard approach to 2 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Thompson to 1 under for the round.
At the 490-yard par-4 11th, Thompson reached the green in 2 and rolled a 39-foot putt for birdie. This put Thompson at 2 under for the round.
On the 580-yard par-5 12th, Thompson had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Thompson to 3 under for the round.
After hitting his second shot into the native area, Thompson hit his next to the left side of the fairway and reached the green on his fourth shot, rolling a two-putt double bogey on the 465-yard par-4 13th. This moved Thompson to 1 under for the round.
On the 230-yard par-3 14th, Thompson hit the green off the tee but missed a birdie attempt from 6-feet taking a par. This left Thompson to 1 under for the round.
