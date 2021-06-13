David Lipsky hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the Palmetto Championship at Congaree, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Lipsky finished his day tied for 8th at 9 under with Ryan Armour; Garrick Higgo is in 1st at 11 under; and Chesson Hadley, Tyrrell Hatton, Hudson Swafford, Jhonattan Vegas, Doc Redman, and Bo Van Pelt are tied for 2nd at 10 under.

After hitting his second shot into native area, David Lipsky hit his next shot to the green and got down for birdie on par-5 second. This moved David Lipsky to 1 under for the round.

After a 314 yard drive on the 360-yard par-4 third, Lipsky chipped his second shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Lipsky to 2 under for the round.

After a 320 yard drive on the 645-yard par-5 fourth, Lipsky chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Lipsky to 3 under for the round.

Lipsky hit his tee at the green on the 195-yard par-3 seventh, setting himself up for a long 31-foot birdie putt, which he converted. This moved Lipsky to 4 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 510-yard par-4 ninth hole, Lipsky had a 213 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Lipsky to 5 under for the round.

On his tee stroke on the 490-yard par-4 11th, Lipsky went into the native area and proceeded to hit his next shot to the native area leading to his double bogey. He hit his fourth onto the green and had a two-putt to finish the hole. This moved Lipsky to 3 under for the round.

After hitting his second shot into native area, Lipsky hit his next shot to the green and got down for birdie on par-5 12th. This moved Lipsky to 4 under for the round.

On the par-4 15th, Lipsky's 134 yard approach to 8 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Lipsky to 5 under for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the native area, Lipsky hit his next to the left side of the fairway and reached the green on his fourth shot, rolling a one-putt bogey on the 435-yard par-4 16th. This moved Lipsky to 4 under for the round.