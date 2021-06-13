-
Danny Lee finishes with Even-par 71 in final round of the Palmetto Championship at Congaree
June 13, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Danny Lee birdies No. 4 at Palmetto Championship
In the final round of the 2021 Palmetto Championship at Congaree, Danny Lee makes a 4-foot birdie putt on the par-5 4th hole.
In his final round at the Palmetto Championship at Congaree, Danny Lee hit 10 of 14 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 6 under for the tournament. Lee finished his day tied for 19th at 6 under; Garrick Higgo is in 1st at 11 under; Chesson Hadley, Tyrrell Hatton, Hudson Swafford, Jhonattan Vegas, Doc Redman, and Bo Van Pelt are tied for 2nd at 10 under; and Ryan Armour and David Lipsky are tied for 8th at 9 under.
After hitting his second shot into native area, Lee hit his next shot to the green and got down for birdie on par-5 fourth. This moved Lee to 1 under for the round.
On the 170-yard par-3 fifth, Lee hit the green off the tee but missed a birdie attempt from 8-feet taking a par. This left Lee to 1 under for the round.
On the par-4 11th, Lee's 185 yard approach to 12 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Lee to even-par for the round.
After hitting his second shot into native area, Lee hit his next shot to the green and got down for birdie on par-5 12th. This moved Lee to 1 under for the round.
On the 230-yard par-3 14th, Lee hit the green off the tee but had a three-putt after missing a putt from 5-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Lee at even for the round.
Lee hit his second shot into the native area, he hit his next shot to the green and got down for bogey on par-4 16th. This moved Lee to 1 over for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 475-yard par-4 17th hole, Lee had a 180 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Lee to even-par for the round.
