Chris Baker shoots Even-par 71 in round four of the Palmetto Championship at Congaree
June 13, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Chris Baker throws flop close and birdies at Palmetto Championship
In the final round of the 2021 Palmetto Championship at Congaree , Chris Baker makes birdie on the par-5 2nd hole.
Chris Baker hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the Palmetto Championship at Congaree, finishing at 3 over for the tournament. Baker finished his round tied for 60th at 3 over; Chesson Hadley is in 1st at 14 under; Harris English is in 2nd at 10 under; and Garrick Higgo is in 3rd at 8 under.
After a 316 yard drive on the 595-yard par-5 second, Baker chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Baker to 1 under for the round.
At the 170-yard par-3 fifth, Baker hit a tee shot 148 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 5-foot putt for birdie. This moved Baker to 2 under for the round.
On his tee stroke on the 520-yard par-4 sixth, Baker went into the native area and proceeded to hit his next shot to the native area leading to his double bogey. He hit his fourth onto the green and had a two-putt to finish the hole. This moved Baker to even for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 580-yard par-5 12th, Baker took a drop on his first. He finished by getting his third shot at the green and two-putted for par. This moved Baker to even-par for the round.
At the 230-yard par-3 14th, Baker got to the green in 2 and sunk a 37-foot putt to save par. This put Baker at even for the round.
