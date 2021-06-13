-
-
Chez Reavie shoots 3-under 68 in round four of the Palmetto Championship at Congaree
-
June 13, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
- June 13, 2021
-
Highlights
Chez Reavie's nice approach to set up birdie at Palmetto Championship
In the third round of the 2021 Palmetto Championship at Congaree, Chez Reavie makes birdie on the par-4 1st hole.
Chez Reavie hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the Palmetto Championship at Congaree, finishing at 7 under for the tournament. Reavie finished his round tied for 15th at 7 under; Chesson Hadley is in 1st at 13 under; Harris English is in 2nd at 12 under; and Hudson Swafford is in 3rd at 11 under.
After hitting his tee shot into the native area, Reavie hit his next to the left side of the fairway. He hit his fourth shot to the green and had a two-putt for a bogey on the par-5 second. This moved Reavie to 1 over for the round.
On the 645-yard par-5 fourth, Reavie had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Reavie to even for the round.
At the 170-yard par-3 fifth, Reavie hit a tee shot 144 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Reavie to 1 under for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 520-yard par-4 sixth hole, Reavie had a 189 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Reavie to 2 under for the round.
On the 540-yard par-4 eighth hole, Reavie reached the green in 2 and sunk a 22-foot putt for birdie. This moved Reavie to 3 under for the round.
After hitting his second shot into native area, Reavie hit his next shot to the green and got down for birdie on par-5 12th. This moved Reavie to 4 under for the round.
On the 360-yard par-4 15th, Reavie had a bogey after hitting the green in 2 and three putting, moving Reavie to 3 under for the round.
-
-