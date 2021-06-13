In his final round at the Palmetto Championship at Congaree, Chesson Hadley hit 12 of 14 fairways and 4 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 10 under for the tournament. Hadley finished his day tied for 2nd at 10 under with Tyrrell Hatton, Hudson Swafford, Jhonattan Vegas, Doc Redman, and Bo Van Pelt; Garrick Higgo is in 1st at 11 under; and Ryan Armour and David Lipsky are tied for 8th at 9 under.

After hitting his second shot into the native area, Hadley hit his next to the left side of the fairway. He hit his fourth shot to the green and had a two-putt for a bogey on the par-5 second. This moved Hadley to 1 over for the round.

Hadley hit his second shot into the native area, he hit his next shot to the green and got down for bogey on par-4 third. This moved Hadley to 2 over for the round.

Hadley hit his drive 361 yards getting on the green in 2, and rolled a birdie on the 645-yard par-5 fourth. This moved Hadley to 1 over for the round.

On the 205-yard par-3 10th, Hadley's tee shot went 182 yards to the left side of the fairway, tee shot was a drop, his second shot went 11 yards to the fringe, and his chip went 6 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 580-yard par-5 12th hole, Hadley hit an approach shot from 198 yards to 15 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Hadley to 1 over for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the native area, Hadley hit his next to the right side of the fairway and reached the green on his third shot, rolling a two-putt bogey on the 435-yard par-4 16th. This moved Hadley to 2 over for the round.

After hitting his second shot into the native area, Hadley hit his next to the right side of the fairway and reached the green on his fourth shot, rolling a one-putt bogey on the 475-yard par-4 17th. This moved Hadley to 3 over for the round.

After a 304 yard drive on the 445-yard par-4 18th, Hadley chipped his third shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Hadley to 4 over for the round.