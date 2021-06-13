-
Chase Seiffert putts well in round four of the Palmetto Championship at Congaree
June 13, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Chase Seiffert's 16-foot birdie putt at Palmetto Championship
In the second round of the 2021 Palmetto Championship at Congaree, Chase Seiffert makes a 16-foot birdie putt on the par-4 17th hole.
In his final round at the Palmetto Championship at Congaree, Chase Seiffert hit 11 of 14 fairways and 10 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Seiffert finished his round tied for 37th at 3 under; Chesson Hadley is in 1st at 14 under; Harris English and Jhonattan Vegas are tied for 2nd at 10 under; and Seamus Power, Hudson Swafford, and Ryan Armour are tied for 4th at 9 under.
On the 645-yard par-5 fourth, Chase Seiffert had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Chase Seiffert to even-par for the round.
At the par-5 12th, Seiffert chipped in his third shot from 15 yards off the green, scoring a eagle for the hole. This moved Seiffert to 2 under for the round.
On the 230-yard par-3 14th, Seiffert's tee shot went 207 yards to the right side of the fairway and his chip went 21 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 under for the round.
On the par-4 15th, Seiffert's 105 yard approach to 8 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Seiffert to 2 under for the round.
