In his final round at the Palmetto Championship at Congaree, C.T. Pan hit 8 of 14 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 4 under for the tournament. Pan finished his round tied for 33rd at 4 under; Chesson Hadley is in 1st at 13 under; Harris English is in 2nd at 12 under; and Hudson Swafford, Jhonattan Vegas, and Bo Van Pelt are tied for 3rd at 10 under.

On the 595-yard par-5 second hole, Pan reached the green in 3 and sunk a sub 1-foot putt for birdie. This moved Pan to 1 under for the round.

At the 195-yard par-3 seventh, Pan hit a tee shot 190 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 17-foot putt for birdie. This moved Pan to 2 under for the round.

On the par-4 eighth, Pan's 156 yard approach to 10 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Pan to 3 under for the round.

Pan hit his second shot into the native area, he hit his next shot to the green and got down for bogey on par-4 ninth. This moved Pan to 2 under for the round.

At the 205-yard par-3 10th, Pan hit a tee shot 179 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 26-foot putt for birdie. This moved Pan to 3 under for the round.

At the 490-yard par-4 11th, Pan got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 4 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Pan to 2 under for the round.

After hitting his second shot into native area, Pan hit his next shot to the green and got down for birdie on par-5 12th. This moved Pan to 3 under for the round.

On the 230-yard par-3 14th, Pan's tee shot went 231 yards to the right side of the fairway and his chip went 18 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 under for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the native area, Pan hit his next shot to the green and got down for birdie on par-4 16th. This moved Pan to 3 under for the round.

On his tee stroke on the 475-yard par-4 17th, Pan went into the native area and proceeded to hit his next shot to the native area leading to his double bogey. He hit his fourth onto the green and had a two-putt to finish the hole. This moved Pan to 1 under for the round.