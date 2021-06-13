  • Byeong Hun An shoots 3-under 68 in round four of the Palmetto Championship at Congaree

  • In the final round of the 2021 Palmetto Championship at Congaree, Byeong Hun An hits his flop shot to 3 feet, setting up a birdie on the par-5 2nd hole.
    Highlights

    Byeong Hun An's flop to 3 feet and birdie at Palmetto Championship

    In the final round of the 2021 Palmetto Championship at Congaree, Byeong Hun An hits his flop shot to 3 feet, setting up a birdie on the par-5 2nd hole.