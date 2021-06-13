In his final round at the Palmetto Championship at Congaree, Byeong Hun An hit 10 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at even-par for the tournament. An finished his round tied for 51st at even par; Chesson Hadley is in 1st at 14 under; Harris English is in 2nd at 10 under; and Garrick Higgo is in 3rd at 8 under.

An got a bogey on the 435-yard par-4 first, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving An to 1 over for the round.

On the par-5 second, An's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved An to even-par for the round.

An hit his tee shot into the native area, he hit his next shot to the green and got down for birdie on par-4 third. This moved An to 1 under for the round.

An hit his drive 360 yards getting on the green in 2, and rolled a birdie on the 645-yard par-5 fourth. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved An to 2 under for the round.

On the 195-yard par-3 seventh, An hit the green off the tee but had a three-putt after missing a putt from 7-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put An at 2 under for the round.

On the 540-yard par-4 eighth, An had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving An to 1 under for the round.

At the 490-yard par-4 11th, An reached the green in 2 and rolled a 34-foot putt for birdie. This put An at 2 under for the round.

After hitting his second shot into native area, An hit his next shot to the green and got down for birdie on par-5 12th. This moved An to 3 under for the round.

After a 314 yard drive on the 360-yard par-4 15th, An chipped his second shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved An to 4 under for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the native area, An hit his next shot to the green and got down for bogey on par-4 16th. This moved An to 3 under for the round.