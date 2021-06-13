-
Bryson Nimmer finishes with Even-par 71 in final round of the Palmetto Championship at Congaree
June 13, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Bryson Nimmer fairway bunker instructional at Palmetto Championship
Prior to the 2021 Palmetto Championship at Congaree, local native Bryson Nimmer gives some tips on how to escape from waste areas at Congaree Golf Club.
In his final round at the Palmetto Championship at Congaree, Bryson Nimmer hit 8 of 14 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 3 under for the tournament. Nimmer finished his round tied for 35th at 3 under; Chesson Hadley is in 1st at 13 under; Harris English is in 2nd at 12 under; and Hudson Swafford is in 3rd at 11 under.
After hitting his second shot into native area, Nimmer hit his next shot to the green and got down for birdie on par-5 second. This moved Nimmer to 1 under for the round.
On the 195-yard par-3 seventh, Nimmer hit the green off the tee but had a three-putt after missing a putt from 7-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Nimmer at 1 under for the round.
On the par-4 eighth, Nimmer's 144 yard approach to 9 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Nimmer to 2 under for the round.
Nimmer hit his tee shot into the native area, he hit his next shot to the green and got down for bogey on par-4 ninth. This moved Nimmer to 1 under for the round.
After a tee shot at the 205-yard par-3 10th green, Nimmer suffered from a tough three-putt after missing a putt from 4-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Nimmer at even-par for the round.
After hitting his second shot into native area, Nimmer hit his next shot to the green and got down for birdie on par-5 12th. This moved Nimmer to 1 under for the round.
After hitting his tee shot into the native area, Nimmer hit his next shot to the green and got down for birdie on par-4 15th. This moved Nimmer to 2 under for the round.
Nimmer hit his tee shot into the native area, he hit his next shot to the green and got down for double bogey on par-4 18th. This moved Nimmer to even for the round.
