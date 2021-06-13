-
Broc Everett putts himself to an even-par final round of the Palmetto Championship at Congaree
June 13, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
The Takeaway
DJ’s walk-off chip-in, Par 4 near ace from Monday Qualifier
In The Takeaway, Teryn Gregson recaps round 1 of the Palmetto Championship at Congaree, where Dustin Johnson chipped in on his final hole to take the morning lead, Tyrrell Hatton had a #GolfIsHard moment and Monday Qualifier Broc Everett nearly aced the par 4, 15th.
In his final round at the Palmetto Championship at Congaree, Broc Everett hit 4 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Everett finished his round tied for 37th at 3 under; Chesson Hadley is in 1st at 13 under; Harris English is in 2nd at 12 under; and Hudson Swafford, Jhonattan Vegas, and Bo Van Pelt are tied for 3rd at 10 under.
Broc Everett hit his second shot into the native area, he hit his next shot to the green and got down for bogey on par-4 ninth. This moved Broc Everett to even-par for the round.
After a 306 yard drive on the 360-yard par-4 15th, Everett chipped his second shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Everett to even for the round.
