  • Broc Everett putts himself to an even-par final round of the Palmetto Championship at Congaree

  • In The Takeaway, Teryn Gregson recaps round 1 of the Palmetto Championship at Congaree, where Dustin Johnson chipped in on his final hole to take the morning lead, Tyrrell Hatton had a #GolfIsHard moment and Monday Qualifier Broc Everett nearly aced the par 4, 15th.
    The Takeaway

    DJ’s walk-off chip-in, Par 4 near ace from Monday Qualifier

    In The Takeaway, Teryn Gregson recaps round 1 of the Palmetto Championship at Congaree, where Dustin Johnson chipped in on his final hole to take the morning lead, Tyrrell Hatton had a #GolfIsHard moment and Monday Qualifier Broc Everett nearly aced the par 4, 15th.