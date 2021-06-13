Brandt Snedeker hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the Palmetto Championship at Congaree, finishing at 3 over for the tournament. Snedeker finished his round tied for 62nd at 3 over; Chesson Hadley is in 1st at 14 under; Harris English is in 2nd at 10 under; and Garrick Higgo is in 3rd at 8 under.

After a 297 yard drive on the 360-yard par-4 third, Snedeker chipped his second shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Snedeker to 1 under for the round.

At the 645-yard par-5 fourth, Snedeker got on in 2 and missed his birdie putt from 8 feet to finish with a 3-putt par. This left Snedeker to 1 under for the round.

At the 195-yard par-3 seventh, Snedeker hit a tee shot 192 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 10-foot putt for birdie. This moved Snedeker to 2 under for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the native area, Snedeker hit his next to the right side of the fairway and reached the green on his third shot, rolling a two-putt bogey on the 510-yard par-4 ninth. This moved Snedeker to 1 under for the round.

On the 205-yard par-3 10th, Snedeker's tee shot went 173 yards to the left side of the fairway and his chip went 10 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the native area, Snedeker hit his next to the right side of the fairway reaching the green on his third shot and saving birdie on the par-5 12th. This moved Snedeker to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 465-yard par-4 13th hole, Snedeker had a 153 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Snedeker to 2 under for the round.

After a tee shot at the 230-yard par-3 14th green, Snedeker suffered from a tough three-putt after missing a putt from 7-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Snedeker at 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 15th, Snedeker's 129 yard approach to 6 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Snedeker to 2 under for the round.

At the 475-yard par-4 17th, Snedeker got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 7 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Snedeker to 1 under for the round.