  • Bo Van Pelt shoots 3-under 68 in round four of the Palmetto Championship at Congaree

  • In the final round of the 2021 Palmetto Championship at Congaree, Bo Van Pelt makes a 25-foot birdie putt on the par-4 15th hole.
    Highlights

    Bo Van Pelt's 25-foot birdie putt at Palmetto Championship

    In the final round of the 2021 Palmetto Championship at Congaree, Bo Van Pelt makes a 25-foot birdie putt on the par-4 15th hole.