Bo Van Pelt hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the Palmetto Championship at Congaree, finishing at 10 under for the tournament. Van Pelt finished his day tied for 2nd at 10 under with Chesson Hadley, Tyrrell Hatton, Hudson Swafford, Jhonattan Vegas, and Doc Redman; Garrick Higgo is in 1st at 11 under; and Ryan Armour and David Lipsky are tied for 8th at 9 under.

After a 316 yard drive on the 360-yard par-4 third, Van Pelt chipped his second shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Van Pelt to 1 under for the round.

On the par-5 fourth, Van Pelt's approach shot set himself up for the eagle on the hole. This moved Van Pelt to 3 under for the round.

At the 170-yard par-3 fifth, Van Pelt hit a tee shot 154 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 20-foot putt for birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Van Pelt to 4 under for the round.

At the 540-yard par-4 eighth, Van Pelt got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 3 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Van Pelt to 3 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 580-yard par-5 12th hole, Van Pelt hit an approach shot from 215 yards to 9 feet, setting himself up for the eagle on the hole. This moved Van Pelt to 5 under for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the native area, Van Pelt hit his next to the right side of the fairway and reached the green on his third shot, rolling a two-putt bogey on the 465-yard par-4 13th. This moved Van Pelt to 4 under for the round.

On the 360-yard par-4 15th hole, Van Pelt reached the green in 2 and sunk a 26-foot putt for birdie. This moved Van Pelt to 5 under for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the native area, Van Pelt hit his next to the right side of the fairway and reached the green on his third shot, rolling a two-putt bogey on the 435-yard par-4 16th. This moved Van Pelt to 4 under for the round.

After hitting his second shot into the native area, Van Pelt hit his next shot to the green and got down for bogey on par-4 18th. This moved Van Pelt to 3 under for the round.