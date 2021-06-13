-
Bill Haas shoots 3-under 68 in round four of the Palmetto Championship at Congaree
June 13, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
In his final round at the Palmetto Championship at Congaree, Bill Haas hit 11 of 14 fairways and 15 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 5 under for the tournament. Haas finished his round tied for 24th at 5 under; Chesson Hadley is in 1st at 13 under; Harris English is in 2nd at 11 under; and Tyrrell Hatton and Hudson Swafford are tied for 3rd at 10 under.
On the par-4 first, Haas's 159 yard approach to 10 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Haas to 1 under for the round.
On the 645-yard par-5 fourth, Haas had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Haas to 2 under for the round.
At the 520-yard par-4 sixth, Haas reached the green in 2 and rolled a 44-foot putt for birdie. This put Haas at 3 under for the round.
After hitting his second shot into native area, Haas hit his next shot to the green and got down for birdie on par-5 12th. This moved Haas to 5 under for the round.
On the 230-yard par-3 14th, Haas's tee shot went 191 yards to the right side of the fairway and his approach went 45 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 4 under for the round.
Haas hit his tee shot into the native area, he hit his next shot to the green and got down for bogey on par-4 16th. This moved Haas to 3 under for the round.
