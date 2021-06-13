-
Ben Taylor comes back from a rocky start in round four of the Palmetto Championship at Congaree
June 13, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Ben Taylor's 17-foot birdie putt at Palmetto Championship
In the third round of the 2021 Palmetto Championship at Congaree, Ben Taylor makes a 17-foot birdie putt on the par-4 18th hole.
Ben Taylor hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the Palmetto Championship at Congaree, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Taylor finished his round tied for 39th at 3 under; Chesson Hadley is in 1st at 13 under; Harris English is in 2nd at 11 under; and Tyrrell Hatton and Hudson Swafford are tied for 3rd at 10 under.
After hitting his second shot into the native area, Ben Taylor hit his next shot to the green and got down for bogey on par-4 first. This moved Ben Taylor to 1 over for the round.
After a 289 yard drive on the 595-yard par-5 second, Taylor chipped his third shot to 10 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Taylor to even for the round.
After hitting his tee shot into the native area, Taylor hit his next to the left side of the fairway. He hit his sixth shot to the green and had a one-putt for a double bogey on the par-5 fourth. This moved Taylor to 2 over for the round.
On the 580-yard par-5 12th hole, Taylor reached the green in 3 and sunk a 3-foot putt for birdie. This moved Taylor to 1 over for the round.
At the 230-yard par-3 14th, Taylor hit a tee shot 232 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 6-foot putt for birdie. This moved Taylor to even-par for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 435-yard par-4 16th hole, Taylor had a 117 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Taylor to 1 under for the round.
