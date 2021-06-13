-
Beau Hossler shoots 3-under 68 in round four of the Palmetto Championship at Congaree
June 13, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Beau Hossler birdies No. 18 at Palmetto Championship
In the final round of the 2021 Palmetto Championship at Congaree, Beau Hossler makes a 7-foot birdie putt on the par-4 18th hole.
Beau Hossler hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the Palmetto Championship at Congaree, finishing at 6 under for the tournament. Hossler finished his round tied for 20th at 6 under; Chesson Hadley is in 1st at 13 under; Harris English is in 2nd at 12 under; and Hudson Swafford is in 3rd at 11 under.
After hitting his second shot into native area, Hossler hit his next shot to the green and got down for birdie on par-5 fourth. This moved Hossler to 1 under for the round.
After hitting his tee shot into the native area, Hossler hit his next to the fringe and reached the green on his third shot, rolling a two-putt bogey on the 465-yard par-4 13th. This moved Hossler to 2 under for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 445-yard par-4 18th hole, Hossler had a 166 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Hossler to 3 under for the round.
