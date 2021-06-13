-
Austin Cook finishes with Even-par 71 in final round of the Palmetto Championship at Congaree
June 13, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Austin Cook makes birdie on No. 15 at Palmetto Championship
In the final round of the 2021 Palmetto Championship at Congaree, Austin Cook birdies the par-4 15th hole.
In his final round at the Palmetto Championship at Congaree, Austin Cook hit 12 of 14 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 4 under for the tournament. Cook finished his round tied for 31st at 4 under; Chesson Hadley is in 1st at 13 under; Harris English is in 2nd at 12 under; and Hudson Swafford is in 3rd at 11 under.
Cook hit his tee shot into the native area, he hit his next shot to the green and got down for bogey on par-4 first. This moved Cook to 1 over for the round.
On the 645-yard par-5 fourth, Cook had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Cook to even-par for the round.
At the 170-yard par-3 fifth, Cook hit a tee shot 153 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 12-foot putt for birdie. This moved Cook to 1 under for the round.
On the par-4 eighth, Cook's 139 yard approach to 11 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Cook to 2 under for the round.
After hitting his second shot into the native area, Cook hit his next shot to the green and got down for bogey on par-4 ninth. This moved Cook to 1 under for the round.
On the 230-yard par-3 14th, Cook's tee shot went 227 yards to the right side of the fairway, his second shot went 10 yards to the fringe, and his chip went 7 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to even for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 360-yard par-4 15th hole, Cook had a 131 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Cook to 1 under for the round.
At the 445-yard par-4 18th, Cook got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 4 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Cook to even-par for the round.
