Anirban Lahiri shoots 4-under 67 in round four of the Palmetto Championship at Congaree
June 13, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
- June 13, 2021
Anirban Lahiri hit 15 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the Palmetto Championship at Congaree, finishing at 5 under for the tournament. Lahiri finished his round tied for 25th at 5 under; Chesson Hadley is in 1st at 14 under; Harris English and Jhonattan Vegas are tied for 2nd at 10 under; and Seamus Power, Hudson Swafford, and Ryan Armour are tied for 4th at 9 under.
After a drive to the left rough on the 435-yard par-4 first hole, Lahiri had a 126 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Lahiri to 1 under for the round.
After a 285 yard drive on the 595-yard par-5 second, Lahiri chipped his third shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Lahiri to 2 under for the round.
After hitting his second shot into native area, Lahiri hit his next shot to the green and got down for birdie on par-5 fourth. This moved Lahiri to 3 under for the round.
Lahiri hit his tee at the green on the 195-yard par-3 seventh, setting himself up for a long 35-foot birdie putt, which he converted. This moved Lahiri to 5 under for the round.
After a 328 yard drive on the 540-yard par-4 eighth, Lahiri chipped his third shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Lahiri to 4 under for the round.
After hitting his second shot into native area, Lahiri hit his next shot to the green and got down for birdie on par-5 12th. This moved Lahiri to 5 under for the round.
Lahiri tee shot went 213 yards to the right side of the fairway and his chip went 23 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Lahiri to 4 under for the round.
