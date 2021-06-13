-
Andrew Putnam shoots 2-over 73 in round four of the Palmetto Championship at Congaree
June 13, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
In his final round at the Palmetto Championship at Congaree, Andrew Putnam hit 10 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 7 over for the tournament. Putnam finished his round in 68th at 7 over; Chesson Hadley is in 1st at 14 under; Harris English is in 2nd at 10 under; and Garrick Higgo is in 3rd at 8 under.
On the 645-yard par-5 fourth, Putnam had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Putnam to 1 under for the round.
At the 540-yard par-4 eighth, Putnam got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 7 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Putnam to even-par for the round.
After hitting his tee shot into the native area, Putnam hit his next to the left side of the fairway and reached the green on his fourth shot, rolling a one-putt bogey on the 490-yard par-4 11th. This moved Putnam to 1 over for the round.
After hitting his second shot into native area, Putnam hit his next shot to the green and got down for birdie on par-5 12th. This moved Putnam to even for the round.
After a 271 yard drive on the 465-yard par-4 13th, Putnam chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Putnam to 1 over for the round.
On the 230-yard par-3 14th, Putnam's tee shot went 200 yards to the right side of the fairway and his chip went 29 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.
