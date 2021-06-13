-
7-over 78 by Adam Schenk in final round of the Palmetto Championship at Congaree
June 13, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
In his final round at the Palmetto Championship at Congaree, Adam Schenk hit 14 of 14 fairways and 10 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 8 over for the tournament. Schenk finished his round in 68th at 8 over; Chesson Hadley is in 1st at 14 under; Harris English is in 2nd at 10 under; and Garrick Higgo and Ryan Armour are tied for 3rd at 8 under.
On the par-4 third, Schenk's 71 yard approach to 13 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Schenk to 1 under for the round.
Schenk hit his second shot into the native area, he hit his next shot to the green and got down for bogey on par-4 sixth. This moved Schenk to even-par for the round.
After hitting his second shot into the native area, Schenk hit his next shot to the green and got down for bogey on par-4 ninth. This moved Schenk to 1 over for the round.
At the 205-yard par-3 10th, Schenk hit a tee shot 186 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Schenk to even for the round.
Schenk got a bogey on the 490-yard par-4 11th, getting on the green in 2 and three putting, moving Schenk to 1 over for the round.
At the 230-yard par-3 14th, Schenk got on in 2 and missed a bogey putt from 4 feet to finish with 3-putt a double bogey. This moved Schenk to 3 over for the round.
