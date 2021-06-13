-
-
Aaron Baddeley shoots Even-par 71 in round four of the Palmetto Championship at Congaree
-
June 13, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
- June 13, 2021
Aaron Baddeley hit 9 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the Palmetto Championship at Congaree, finishing at 2 under for the tournament. Baddeley finished his round tied for 47th at 2 under; Chesson Hadley and Harris English are tied for 1st at 12 under; Bo Van Pelt is in 3rd at 11 under; and Tyrrell Hatton, Garrick Higgo, and Hudson Swafford are tied for 4th at 10 under.
At the par-5 fourth, Baddeley chipped in his third shot from 20 yards off the green, scoring a eagle for the hole. This moved Baddeley to 1 under for the round.
On the 510-yard par-4 ninth, Baddeley had a double bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting, moving Baddeley to 1 over for the round.
After a tee shot at the 205-yard par-3 10th green, Baddeley suffered from a tough three-putt after missing a putt from 7-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Baddeley at 2 over for the round.
After a 300 yard drive on the 580-yard par-5 12th, Baddeley chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Baddeley to 1 over for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 435-yard par-4 16th hole, Baddeley had a 132 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Baddeley to even for the round.
-
-