Will Gordon rebounds from poor front in third round of the Palmetto Championship at Congaree
June 12, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
In his third round at the Palmetto Championship at Congaree, Will Gordon hit 8 of 14 fairways and 15 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great back half recovery from a poor front nine. Gordon finished his round tied for 49th at even par Chesson Hadley is in 1st at 11 under, Dustin Johnson is in 2nd at 9 under, and Tain Lee is in 3rd at 7 under.
At the 435-yard par-4 first, Will Gordon got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 5 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Will Gordon to 1 over for the round.
On the 595-yard par-5 second, Gordon got on the green in 4 and two-putt for bogey, bringing Gordon to 2 over for the round.
At the par-5 fourth, Gordon chipped in his fourth shot from 5 yards off the green, scoring a birdie for the hole. This moved Gordon to 1 over for the round.
On the 195-yard par-3 seventh, Gordon hit the green off the tee but missed a birdie attempt from 7-feet taking a par. This left Gordon to 1 over for the round.
At the 510-yard par-4 ninth, Gordon got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 7 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Gordon to 2 over for the round.
On the par-4 11th, Gordon's 128 yard approach to 10 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Gordon to 1 over for the round.
At the 230-yard par-3 14th, Gordon hit a tee shot 210 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 13-foot putt for birdie. This moved Gordon to even-par for the round.
On the 360-yard par-4 15th Gordon hit his tee shot 335 yards to the green. He ended up two putting for a birdie. This moved Gordon to 1 under for the round.
