Wes Roach hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the Palmetto Championship at Congaree, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Roach finished his round tied for 12th at 5 under; Tain Lee is in 1st at 11 under; Chesson Hadley is in 2nd at 10 under; and Dustin Johnson is in 3rd at 9 under.

After a 321 yard drive on the 360-yard par-4 third, Wes Roach chipped his second shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Wes Roach to 1 under for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the native area, Roach hit his next to the left side of the fairway and reached the green on his third shot, rolling a two-putt bogey on the 520-yard par-4 sixth. This moved Roach to even for the round.

At the 205-yard par-3 10th, Roach hit a tee shot 202 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 25-foot putt for birdie. This moved Roach to 1 under for the round.

On the 580-yard par-5 12th hole, Roach reached the green in 3 and sunk a 22-foot putt for birdie. This moved Roach to 2 under for the round.

On his tee stroke on the 465-yard par-4 13th, Roach went into the native area and proceeded to hit his next shot to the native area leading to his bogey. He hit his third onto the green and had a two-putt to finish the hole. This moved Roach to 1 under for the round.

On the 360-yard par-4 15th Roach hit his tee shot 335 yards to the green. He ended up two putting for a birdie. This moved Roach to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 475-yard par-4 17th hole, Roach had a 138 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Roach to 3 under for the round.

On the par-4 18th, Roach's 117 yard approach to 13 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Roach to 4 under for the round.