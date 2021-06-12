-
Vaughn Taylor putts well but delivers a 1-over 72 third round in the Palmetto Championship at Congaree
June 12, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Vaughn Taylor makes up-and-down birdie from sand trap at Palmetto Championship
In the second round of the 2021 Palmetto Championship at Congaree, Vaughn Taylor makes birdie on the par-5 12th hole.
Vaughn Taylor hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the Palmetto Championship at Congaree, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Taylor finished his round tied for 36th at 2 under; Tain Lee is in 1st at 11 under; Chesson Hadley and Harris English are tied for 2nd at 10 under; and Dustin Johnson is in 4th at 8 under.
On the 435-yard par-4 first, Vaughn Taylor had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Vaughn Taylor to 1 over for the round.
On his tee stroke on the 360-yard par-4 third, Taylor went into the native area and proceeded to hit his next shot to the native area leading to his triple bogey. He hit his sixth onto the green and had a one-putt to finish the hole. This moved Taylor to 4 over for the round.
On the 645-yard par-5 fourth hole, Taylor reached the green in 3 and sunk a 12-foot putt for birdie. This moved Taylor to 3 over for the round.
After a tee shot onto the 195-yard par-3 green seventh, Taylor suffered from a tough three-putt for a bogey putting him at 4 over for the round.
At the 205-yard par-3 10th, Taylor hit a tee shot 199 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 4-foot putt for birdie. This moved Taylor to 3 over for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 435-yard par-4 16th hole, Taylor had a 143 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Taylor to 2 over for the round.
On the par-4 18th, Taylor's 159 yard approach to 6 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Taylor to 1 over for the round.
