  • Vaughn Taylor putts well but delivers a 1-over 72 third round in the Palmetto Championship at Congaree

  • In the second round of the 2021 Palmetto Championship at Congaree, Vaughn Taylor makes birdie on the par-5 12th hole.
    Highlights

    Vaughn Taylor makes up-and-down birdie from sand trap at Palmetto Championship

    In the second round of the 2021 Palmetto Championship at Congaree, Vaughn Taylor makes birdie on the par-5 12th hole.